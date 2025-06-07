Florida road rage over turn signal leads to shooting, man hit by SUV: Police

The Brief A shooting and traffic crash took place earlier this week in Bradenton, Florida. All three men involved in the incident were arrested, including a 16-year-old. However, only two of the men are facing charges. No one was seriously injured in the incident.



Two people are facing charges in a Florida road rage incident over a turn signal that led to a shooting and a man being hit with an SUV earlier this week, deputies say.

What happened?

What we know:

At around 3:23 p.m. on June 2, the Bradenton Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting and traffic crash in the Riverwalk parking lot on Riverfront Boulevard.

Officials said 33-year-old Raesean Poole was driving a Jeep and waiting to turn left out of the parking lot at 101 Riverfront Boulevard. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Antony Williams was driving a Buick east on Riverfront Boulevard and turned left into the parking lot in front of Poole.

Williams parked his vehicle, and Poole backed up to confront him about not using a turn signal, authorities said. Williams and a 16-year-old passenger exited the Buick.

Poole told police that during the confrontation Williams showed him a gun. CCTV video shows Poole began to drive away several times, but repeatedly stopped and continued arguing with Williams.

During the final confrontation, officials said Poole turned onto Riverfront Boulevard, reversed and accelerated toward Williams. Poole hit a stop sign and a tree before then striking Williams in the leg. In response, the 16-year-old retrieved a gun and fired into Poole's Jeep.

Authorities said all three men were arrested shortly after the incident.

Poole is charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, and the teen is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Raesean Poole, 33, is charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle. (Credit: Bradenton Police Department)

Officials say Williams currently does not face any charges in the case, and he was not seriously injured.

FOX 35 is choosing not to name or show a picture of the 16-year-old involved in the investigation, as he is a minor.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

