Florida Representatives speak out against cuts to the USPS, demand support for the agency

Florida Representatives are speaking out about cuts to the United States Postal Service, arguing the agency deserves support.

Congressman Darren Soto held a news conference on Tuesday discussing how recent cuts to postal serve operations by Postmaster Louis DeJoy could delay mail service and affect the election this year.

“In the midst of a pandemic, the right to mail is more critical than ever,” Congressman Darren Soto said. “He’s imposed restrictions on transportation, reduced the quantity of mail processing equipment including critical sorting machines, like has been alleged in the Lake Mary facility."

Congresswoman Val Demings also spoke about this on Tuesday, stating that "the one thing we should not debate about is whether or not we are going to support the United States Postal Service."

President Donald Trump has defended the postmaster’s changes. He said it will save money.

"He's trying to streamline the post office and make it great again,” the President explained.

Congressman Soto said he and other members of congress will be headed back to Washington, D.C. this week to vote on the “Delivering for America Act.”

“(It would) specifically bar Postmaster DeJoy from revising service standards, closing post offices or reducing hours, barring overtime and making decisions that would delay mail or increase the volume of undelivered mail,” Soto said.

Congressman Soto also reminded voters to make sure their votes are counted by mailing them seven to 10 days early or dropping their vote by mail ballot of at their supervisor of elections office on Election Day.

