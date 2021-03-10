Florida lawmaker vows to fight against LGBTQ guidelines in Brevard schools

Florida State Representative Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, is moving forward with a plan to undo Brevard County public school guidelines for accommodating LGBTQ students.

Rep. Fine is co-sponsoring House Bill 241, which "provides parental rights relating to a minor child's education, upbringing, and health care."



"We are going to pass laws that do the right things since the local politicians won’t solve it. I think we will pass laws that say bureaucrats don’t come before parents," Fine said.



Fine is not the only one upset. Some parents at the latest school board meeting say they are against it.



"Girls and boys deserve privacy in their own restroom without overlapping gender. If our K-12 children are still confused, then provide a non-gender specific restroom for those children," said one Brevard parent on Tuesday.



The school district said these guidelines were sent out to school staff so that everyone could have a uniform process.

"We have had a lot of parents that have had questions, there have been concerns, either about their own children or about the process that is going on in schools. But this is not new, this has been happening for years," said Russell Bruhn, the Brevard County school board spokesperson.



Fine said he is still hunkering down, ready to fight against it.



"I mean. I am not sympathetic. I can say I am a porcupine, that doesn’t make it so. Boys go to boy's restrooms, girls go to girl's," Fine added.

