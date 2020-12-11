Florida reports second day of 11,000-plus new COVID cases

article

Friday marked the second day in a row that state healthcare agencies reported over 11,000 new cases of coronavirus numbers in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health reported 11,699 new COVID-19 cases, with an additional 123 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,106,396 with 19,714 Florida resident deaths. The health department also records 263 non-Florida resident deaths to date.

The number of people hospitalized with a “primary” diagnosis of COVID-19 across the state stands at 4,625, with approximately 22% of hospital beds available statewide.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 62,522 and 678 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 21,056 and 266 deaths. Flagler County has the lowest number of total cases reported among Central Florida counties since March at 2,995 and 46 deaths.

