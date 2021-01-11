Florida reports over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases, 159 resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 11,576 new cases of coronavirus, along with an additional 159 Florida resident deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,488,586, along with 23,071 Florida resident deaths. Health officials report another 353 non-resident deaths.

SEE THE FLORIDA HEALTH DEPARTMENT'S CORONAVIRUS DASHBOARD

State health officials also report that 547,968 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The number of people who have received the first and second doses is 39,988.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES