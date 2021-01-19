Florida reports 9,816 new COVID-19 cases, 162 deaths; over 1M vaccines distributed
LAKE MARY, Fla. - State healthcare agencies on Monday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 9,816 new cases.
The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 162 deaths.
Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,589,097, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 24,436. The state also reports non-resident deaths at 384.
As of early Monday afternoon, 7,363 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 20%.
In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 94,273 and 850 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 30,920 and 331 deaths. Volusia County has also seen a steady increase in numbers and to date has reported 27,790 cases and 478 deaths.
RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida
Advertisement
Through Sunday, Florida totaled 1,031,795 COVID-19 vaccinations. Gov. Ron DeSantis has focused heavily on vaccinating people ages 65 and older. Here is a breakdown of vaccinations by age group:
- Ages 16 to 24: 18,053
- Ages 25 to 34: 68,480
- Ages 35 to 44: 82,936
- Ages 45 to 54: 95,160
- Ages 55 to 64: 113,153
- Ages 65 to 74: 363,014
- Ages 75 to 84: 206,531
- Ages 85 and older: 84,468
If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.
MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES
Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news