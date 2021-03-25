Florida reports 5,773 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 107 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 5,773 Thursday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 2,027,429.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 32,957, an increase of 107 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 632 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,805, with the state reporting a total of 84,203 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 121,574 and 1,173 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 39,075 and 479 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 37,272 cases and 703 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 36,652 cases but has recorded more deaths at 793.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 5,346,471 had been vaccinated through Wednesday. Meanwhile, 2,724,625: people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 194,638 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine..

