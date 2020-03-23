Track Florida coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

The Florida Department of Health is now tracking coronavirus cases and deaths in Florida using this interactive dashboard. Tap on a county for details.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

