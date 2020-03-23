Expand / Collapse search

Track Florida coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Published 
Coronavirus Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

The Florida Department of Health is now tracking coronavirus cases and deaths in Florida using this interactive dashboard. Tap on a county for details.

LINK: Latest updates on coronavirus in Florida

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com