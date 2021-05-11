Florida reports 3,263 news coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 48 new deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 3,263 new coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,275,365, with 35,783 Florida resident deaths and 715 non-resident deaths. The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 48

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 9,350,957 had been vaccinated through Monday. Of that number, 6,512,608 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 644,189 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

