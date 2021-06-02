Florida reports 1,234 new COVID cases on Wednesday; 55 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,234 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,327,989.

Total resident deaths now stand at 36,924, including 55 new deaths since Tuesday, while a total of 741 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Wednesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 1,832.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 10,365,752 had been vaccinated through Tuesday. Meanwhile, 7,535,014 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 817,231 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

