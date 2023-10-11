Florida Rep. Cory Mills flies to Israel to rescue trapped Americans

Florida Rep. Cory Mills flew to Israel to get those 32 Americans who were trapped in that country as they tried to get on multiple flights, FOX News reports.

"We're still running operations at this time. There's still a lot of Americans that are trying to get out," said Rep. Mills.

He said they tried to get on multiple flights that kept getting canceled and they felt they were being "boxed in."

He said he flew overnight on Tuesday to get to the combat zone.

Rep Mills is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and also criticizes the Biden Administration for its response to the stranded Americans.

"They have no plan they have no strategy to get these Americans out," Rep. Mills said.

The White House said it's still developing a strategy to bring the Americans home.