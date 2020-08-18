Florida primary 2020 voting guide: Polling locations, what to bring with you this Election Day

article

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in Florida’s primary election.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means you can only vote for candidates in your registered political party. The polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“Any voters waiting in line at 7:00 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot,” according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Hundreds of thousands have either voted early already or cast their ballots by mail. So far, statewide, 2.1 million mail-in ballots of been counted -- nearly double the amount of the 2016 primary. However, if you plan to vote in person on Tuesday, be prepared for some changes.

Where is my polling location?

You can find polling locations near you on your county’s supervisor of elections website. Click on your county in the list below:

Advertisement

What do I need to bring?

Another casting a ballot at a polling location must bring a valid photo ID that has a signature. If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.

The following photo ID’s will be accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If you do not bring proper ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot.

What changes have been made at polling locations due to COVID-19?

Central Florida elections officials say you may notice some changes at polling sites. Those changes include requirements to wear a face mask, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing.

RELATED: Primary voting in Florida tops 2.6 million, with nearly 80 percent voting by mail

"Wear a mask, bring gloves," advises Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles. "Bring your own sanitizer if you want. We'll have extra gloves, we'll have extra masks if you forget to bring one."

Tune in to FOX 35 News on Tuesday night for live coverage of the election results as they come in.

