Florida primary 2020 voting guide: Polling locations, what to bring with you this Election Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in Florida’s primary election.
Florida is a closed primary state, which means you can only vote for candidates in your registered political party. The polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“Any voters waiting in line at 7:00 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot,” according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
Hundreds of thousands have either voted early already or cast their ballots by mail. So far, statewide, 2.1 million mail-in ballots of been counted -- nearly double the amount of the 2016 primary. However, if you plan to vote in person on Tuesday, be prepared for some changes.
Where is my polling location?
You can find polling locations near you on your county’s supervisor of elections website. Click on your county in the list below:
What do I need to bring?
Another casting a ballot at a polling location must bring a valid photo ID that has a signature. If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.
The following photo ID’s will be accepted:
- Florida driver’s license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.
If you do not bring proper ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot.
What changes have been made at polling locations due to COVID-19?
Central Florida elections officials say you may notice some changes at polling sites. Those changes include requirements to wear a face mask, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing.
"Wear a mask, bring gloves," advises Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles. "Bring your own sanitizer if you want. We'll have extra gloves, we'll have extra masks if you forget to bring one."
