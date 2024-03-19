Florida Presidential Preference Primary Election 2024: What voters need to know

Stream FOX 35 News

Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that in partisan office contests in a primary election, a voter may only vote for the party's candidates in which he or she is registered. That's why different ballot styles exist in a primary election. The voter's ballot style is tied to his or her party affiliation.

Here's everything Florida voters need to know before heading to the polls to cast their vote.

When do the polls open and close in Florida?

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What do I need to bring to vote?

You will need to bring a current and valid photo identification with a signature. In Florida, a driver's license, an identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and a U.S. passport are among the approved forms of ID.

Where can I find my precinct or polling location?

You can find your polling location on your voter information card. That information can also be found online at your county's Supervisor of Elections' website or by contacting the office.

In Central Florida, you can find your polling location by clicking your county below:

Who will be on the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary ballot in Florida?

If you are registered with the Republican Party, your ballot will list the following presidential candidates. Some candidates may have since suspended their campaigns or withdrawn from consideration, but are officially required to remain on the ballot. A vote cast for any candidate appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate in this election.

Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

NOTE: If you are registered with the Democratic Party, you will not receive a ballot in this PPP. Since the Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. as their sole candidate, there is no ballot for voters registered with the Democratic Party.

Following a meeting of the Florida Democratic Party's State Executive Committee in October, Chairperson Nikki Fried submitted a formal ballot request, which you can read in this letter (PDF).

You will not receive a ballot in the PPP if you are registered with a minor or no party.