Florida Power & Light crews return home after restoring power to those hit by Hurricane Laura, raising money

Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews are returning home this weekend from areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

FPL sent a workforce of more than 1,300 to Louisiana and Texas to rebuild the energy grid damaged by the Category 4 storm. They also sent nearly 180 semi-trailer trucks, loaded with critical equipment, to help Entergy Louisiana rebuild its damaged transmission system.

Crews worked 16-hour days, seven days a week, in excessively hot and difficult work conditions to restore power in the hardest-hit areas, including Lake Charles, Louisiana. Helping the community further, crews also raised and donated nearly $5,000 for the United Way for Southwest Louisiana and a local church.

Last month, more than 600 FPL employees and contractors traveled to New Jersey to help restore power to nearly 3,000 homes and businesses affected by Hurricane Isaias.

