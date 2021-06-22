Florida power company seeks approval to raise rates

You could soon have to pay a little more to keep the lights on.

Florida Power and Light is asking for approval to raise rates for the next four years.

It said that the rate increase would help pay for upgrades and solar-energy projects so it can keep up as Florida continues to grow.

MORE NEWS: First Lady Jill Biden to visit Florida on Thursday

"The proposed increase is spread out over millions of customers and over a four-year period of time," Eric Silagy, the President and CEO of Florida Power and Light, explained. "Even with the proposed rate increase, typical residential bills will continue to be well below the national average."

Opponents say that this is not a good time for a rate increase though, stating that the situation with COVID-19 has already put people behind on their bills.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.