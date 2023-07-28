Florida police officer accused of battery by strangulation

A police officer with the Groveland Police Department in Florida is facing domestic abuse charges after investigators said he was seen on video strangling a woman.

Surveillance video from the patio of a Froggers Bar and Grill in Mount Dora shows a man, identified by investigators as Groveland Police Officer Joshua Somers, put his arms around a woman's neck after they're seen arguing.

According to the arrest report, witnesses say he also grabbed her hair and hit her head against a wooden guardrail. Somers has been charged with battery by strangulation.

Groveland Police released a statement which read, in part, "The charges are deeply concerning and do not reflect our values or the high level of service and conduct to which we hold our employees, both on and off-duty. Following department policy, we immediately placed the officer on paid administrative leave pending a criminal investigation by Mount Dora Police Department and the outcome of an internal administrative investigation that is currently underway."

The incident is said to have happened last Tuesday night during dinnertime with other customers around, which is what is so troubling for Michelle Sperzel with Harbor House, a domestic violence shelter.

"They’re so focused in that moment, so focused in that power control, what’s in front of them and that is incredibly dangerous," Sperzel said.

The attack stopped when customers and a manager rushed outside. Sperzel says it's important for people to step up in situations like these.

"If you’re seeing something unfold in front of you, call 911. Because you don’t know if this person has a weapon. You don’t know what’s going to be happening next," said Sperzel.

If you are in a domestic violence situation where you need help, you can call or text Harbor House at 407-886-2856.