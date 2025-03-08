Expand / Collapse search

Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old girl: officials

By
Published  March 8, 2025 5:46pm EST
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who is considered to be "endangered."
    • FDLE says Avalynne Lloyd was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 8, in the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive in Holiday, Florida.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information about Avalynne’s location to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102 or to call 911.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who is considered to be "endangered."

FDLE officials say Avalynne Lloyd was last seen Saturday morning in Holiday, Florida.

Where is Avalynne Lloyd?

What we know:

Investigators say Avalynne was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 8, in the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive of Pasco County.

Officials describe Avalynne as a white female, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Reports show that she has brown hair and eyes.

When she went missing, FDLE says Avalynne was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers, and a light-colored hair clip.

Officials also said she may be carrying a white trash bag.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Avalynne’s location to contact FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102 or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is asking for the public's help in locating missing teen Avalynne Lloyd. (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in an alert March 8, 2025.

