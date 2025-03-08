Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old girl: officials

The Brief The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who is considered to be "endangered." FDLE says Avalynne Lloyd was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 8, in the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive in Holiday, Florida. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Avalynne’s location to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102 or to call 911.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who is considered to be "endangered."

FDLE officials say Avalynne Lloyd was last seen Saturday morning in Holiday, Florida.

Where is Avalynne Lloyd?

What we know:

Investigators say Avalynne was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 8, in the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive of Pasco County.

Officials describe Avalynne as a white female, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Reports show that she has brown hair and eyes.

When she went missing, FDLE says Avalynne was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers, and a light-colored hair clip.

Officials also said she may be carrying a white trash bag.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Avalynne’s location to contact FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102 or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is asking for the public's help in locating missing teen Avalynne Lloyd. (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

