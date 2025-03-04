Florida deputies save elderly man from dangerous construction area on highway bridge

The Brief Deputies recently rescued an elderly man from a dangerous construction area. A witness captured photos of the incident, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared them on its Facebook page. The man was found along the open beams of a construction area in Hypoluxo on a bridge near the Florida Turnpike.



Deputies recently rescued an elderly man from a dangerous construction area.

The man was found along the open beams of a construction area in Hypoluxo on a bridge near the Florida Turnpike.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared the incident on its Facebook page, saying a witness took photos documenting the rescue.

Deputies recently rescued an elderly man who was trapped in a construction area on a bridge near the Florida Turnpike. (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

The witness also praised the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office saying, "I just went over the Hypoluxo and the Florida Turnpike bridge. If you zoom in, there’s a confused older gentleman that ended up on the open beams of the construction part of the bridge. Your deputies are out there without any protective cables rescuing this gentleman. What an amazing job! Thank you."

