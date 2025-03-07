Osceola County deputies continue search for man missing more than a week
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are continuing their search for a 32-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week from Osceola County.
Officials said Taylor Lamonte McCrary has been missing since Feb. 25. He was last seen in the vicinity of Gillingham Court.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office describes McCrary as having brown hair and brown eyes, as well as being about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
Help find Taylor Lamonte McCrary
What you can do:
Investigators are asking the public for any information related to the location of McCrary.
Those who think they can help should call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at (407) 348-2222 or dial 911 immediately.
Deputies say Taylor Lamonte McCrary, 32, has been missing since Feb. 25. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on March 7, 2025.