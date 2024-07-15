Expect more law enforcement on Florida highways during 'Operation Southern Slow Down'

Florida residents and tourists should expect more law enforcement on the roads this week.

According to an FDOT press release, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol, and other agencies announced the start of Operation Southern Slow Down 2024 on Monday. The program aims to reduce the number of speed-related crashes.

"Operation Southern Slowdown is a focused, collaborative effort to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers on driving behaviors that lead to fatal crashes, striving to one day experience zero fatalities on our roadways," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II.

According to FDOT, this week-long speed enforcement and education campaign aims to reduce the number of speed-related crashes. The campaign will take place in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee until July 21.

"Crash data shows speeding is a growing problem in our nation, but team efforts like Operation Southern Slow Down will help put the brakes on this dangerous behavior that threatens the safety of everyone traveling on our highways and roads," said Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

According to FDOT, speeding contributes to nearly 10% of Florida traffic fatalities between 2019 and 2023. Demographic data shows that young male drivers are at risk, with 84% of speeding fatalities involving male drivers aged 16–25 years old, said FDOT.

You’re almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious-injury crash when you’re speeding," said Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety. "Speeding lowers your reaction time, increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of occupant protection equipment," Lewis said.

Operation Slow Down also stresses the importance of public education. Raising awareness about the risk of speeding will change driving behavior and encourage safe driving habits.

FDOT aims to foster a culture of safety on Florida roads by informing the public about the risks associated with speeding and the benefits of following the speed limits. This dual approach of enforcement and education is designed to create lasting changes in driver behavior, reducing the number of speed-related crashes and saving lives.

Here are a few tips on driving safely, according to FDOT:

Buckle up for every trip and ensure all passengers wear safety belts.

Plan your route in advance on FL511.com and allow extra time for traffic during peak travel times.

Remain alert and always drive with caution – put away all distractions, like cell phones, every time you get behind the wheel.

Remember to reduce speed in construction and school zones to enhance road safety.

Practice patience and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

If you witness aggressive driving, contact local law enforcement by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.

This campaign started in 2017.