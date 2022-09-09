Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say

article

A Central Florida officer broke his leg trying to take down a suspect who had been jumping on a counter at Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg.

Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts about an irate person jumping up and down on their counter. The person left the donut shop and began running into traffic on US 27 when officers arrived, the Leesburg Police Department said on Facebook.

The officers were able to take the person down, but in the process, one officer broke his leg.

"Please, keep our officer and his family in your thoughts as he undergoes medical treatment for the injury...Thank you!"