Florida mom safely escapes van fire with 4 children after mechanical failure

The Brief A Brevard County mother and her four children escaped safely after their van caught fire on U.S. 1. Officials said the blaze was caused by a suspected mechanical failure, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The mother is urging drivers to pull over immediately if they see smoke and evacuate the vehicle.



A Brevard County mother and her four children escaped without injury after their van caught fire while they were driving on U.S. 1, officials said.

Marissa Walraven said she was driving home Saturday when her children noticed smoke coming from the back of the van.

‘Life can change in a matter of seconds’

What they're saying:

Walraven was driving with her four children, including her 3-year-old, on Saturday when they noticed smoke coming from the back of the van.

At first, she believed the problem was a flat tire.

"Life can change in a matter of seconds," Walraven said. "At first I thought it was my tire blew or something."

Walraven maneuvered across several lanes of traffic and pulled onto the shoulder. When she stepped out of the vehicle, she realized the fire had already spread underneath the van.

"As soon as I got out, there was a lava-looking fire," she said.

With flames spreading, Walraven said she had only moments to get everyone to safety.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Get the baby out the car seat let's go," she recalled shouting.

Melbourne police and fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze. Officials determined the fire was caused by a mechanical failure, although the exact cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Reflecting on the experience, Walraven said she still struggles to describe what happened.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"I don't even know. I can't even explain it. I'm just thankful that nobody was hurt, and we're here," she said.

She now hopes others will learn from the incident.

"I just want to make everybody aware that it can happen," Walraven said, urging drivers to pull over immediately if they notice smoke and to get everyone out of the vehicle without waiting for emergency responders.

"Don't take your blessings for granted," she said.