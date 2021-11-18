Florida mom charged after baby suffers fractured skull and brain bleed, police say

A Volusia County mother has been charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that 27-year-old Emily Piccininni is accused of shaking her infant son.

She reportedly said that she noticed her son twitching on Thursday and called 911.

They said that doctors said the baby suffered a "fractured skull and brain bleed." He is still recovering at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy allegedly seen in video brutally attacking ex-girlfriend: police

Meanwhile, Piccininni is said to be held on a $1 million bond.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.