Florida missing woman may be hitchhiking, deputies say: Have you seen her?
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their continued search for Vanessa Karasinki who has been missing from Florida since earlier this week.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office believe Karasinki is possibly traveling on foot or hitchhiking to the Summerville, South Carolina area.
Where is Vanessa Karasinki?
What we know:
Reports show Karasinki, 49, has been missing since March 12, 2025.
Deputies describe her as having brown hair and blue eyes, as well as weighing about 100 to 115 pounds and being about 5 feet tall.
What you can do:
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on Karasinki to call (386) 313-4911 and reference case number 25-25024.
Vanessa Karasinki, 49, has been missing from Florida since March 12, 2025. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on social media on March 14, 2025.