Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl

article

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Paige Strickland of Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says Paige was last seen in the area of Northwest 18th St. and Northwest 15th St. on Thursday. FDLE says it may be difficult for Paige to communicate.

Paige is Black with has brown eyes and purple and blonde hair with a reddish birthmark on her cheek. She may be carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING. You can also call the Miami Police department at 305-603-6300.