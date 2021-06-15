Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Crawfordville.

Kelsey Fruggiero was last seen in the 60 block of Beeler Road on Tuesday. She was wearing a blue oversized short sleeve shirt with white letters, jean shorts and no shoes.

MORE NEWS: Fireworks returning to Disney theme parks next month

Kelsey is 4-feet, 4-inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.