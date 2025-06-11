Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Jacksonville girls

The Brief A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Brooklyn Albertie, 10, and Taylor Muller, 11, last seen Wednesday on Lippia Road in Jacksonville. Brooklyn wore a black shirt with a white logo and gray shorts; Taylor wore a black hoodie with pink and blue shorts. Their whereabouts remain unknown.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for two young girls from Jacksonville.

What we know:

Brooklyn Albertie, 10, and Taylor Muller, 11, were reported missing on Wednesday.

Brooklyn was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo and gray shorts. Her hair may be styled in an afro pulled back with a band.

Brooklyn Albertie (left) and Taylor Muller (right) Credit: FDLE Expand

Authorities said Taylor was last seen wearing a black hoodie along with pink and blue shorts.

The girls were last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Lippia Road in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

