Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 Jacksonville girls
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for two young girls from Jacksonville.
What we know:
Brooklyn Albertie, 10, and Taylor Muller, 11, were reported missing on Wednesday.
Brooklyn was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo and gray shorts. Her hair may be styled in an afro pulled back with a band.
Brooklyn Albertie (left) and Taylor Muller (right) Credit: FDLE
Authorities said Taylor was last seen wearing a black hoodie along with pink and blue shorts.
The girls were last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Lippia Road in Jacksonville.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on June 11, 2025.