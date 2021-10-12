Florida Missing Child Alert canceled: 15-year-old out of Jacksonville found safe

article

UPDATE: Officials said Tuesday night that Jamari Hart, 15, was found safe.

Florida officials activated a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old out of Duval County on Tuesday.

Officials are looking for Jamari Hart.

They say he was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of San Juan Avenue in Jacksonville.

Investigators say he was wearing a black T-shirt, black basketball shorts and was riding a light blue beach cruiser bicycle with gray fenders.

Anyone who might have seen the boy is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.