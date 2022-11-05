Florida midterm elections: How to recycle your campaign signs

article

Election Day is on Tuesday, but after it's all over, what do you do with all those campaign signs?

The City of Orlando is collaborating with several sustainability partners to provide drop-off locations to recycle Florida midterm elections campaign signs.

Orlando residents can bring their signs and stands to the following locations:

Andes Campus – 202 Andes Avenue

The Packing District Farmers' Market - 2314 North Orange Blossom Trail

Broadway Methodist Church - 406 East Amelia Street

First Unitarian Church of Orlando - 1901 East Robinson Street

These locations will be open beginning Wednesday, November 9, at noon, through Sunday, November 20, at noon.

Specialty Collection will be held at the following Local Farmers’ Markets:

Orlando Farmers’ Market – 20 North Eola Drive at Lake Eola Park

Sunday, November 13 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 20 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Audubon Park Community Market – 1842 East Winter Park Road

Monday, November 14 – 5 to 8 p.m.

"Most signs are made from No. 5 plastic (polypropylene) which ends up at local landfills. Instead, these yard signs can be recycled and transformed by PureCycle Technologies into ultra-pure recycled (UPR) resin that can be continuously reused by PureCycle Technologies," the city said.

City officials say if signs aren't recycled, they expect about 10,000 pounds of plastic to end up in Florida landfills. The metal frames will be recycled at Trademark Metals.



