Florida middle school staffer accused of smoking pot with minor

A staff member at a Florida middle school is accused of meeting an underage student in the middle of the night to smoke marijuana.

Kristen Williams, 41, an office assistant who works with sixth-graders at Heritage Middle in Deltona, was charged with child abuse without great harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said Williams allegedly met the 14-year-old student around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday and smoked some pot with him before his parents discovered he was missing.

Deputies responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. after the parents of the teenager called to report what happened.

"After noticing the boy was gone around 1:30 a.m., his stepfather started driving around the neighborhood looking for him while the mother discovered several incoming calls from a certain number on the home phone’s call log," read a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "Shortly after she called that number, her son arrived back home, apparently under the influence of marijuana.

The boy told his parents and deputies that he met with Williams and smoked with her in her van, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"There were no allegations of any sexual abuse during this incident or in any prior encounters," the Sheriff's Office said.

Williams was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she posted $3,000 bond and was released later Wednesday morning.

