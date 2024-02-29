Florida men sentenced to combined 1,711 years in prison for possessing child porn

Stream FOX 35 News:

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 1,711 years in prison for possessing child porn, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. It's a case that deputies are calling "one of the worst" they've ever seen.

Matthew Rogers, 29, was sentenced to 1,600 years behind bars – 10 years for each of the 160 felony counts he's been charged with, according to deputies. Deputies said among the images found in his possession were of infants and newborns being sexually abused.

The Stuart, Florida, resident was arrested back in 2021.

Matthew Rogers was sentenced to 1,600 years for possessing child pornography. (Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

In a separate case of child porn possession, 29-year-old Jonathan Dibble, a former high school janitor, was sentenced to 111 years. When detectives executed a search warrant on his home, they found disturbing images on most of his devices.

"Detectives determined that none of those images were produced locally and likely were part of a national and international child pornography network," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Jonathan Dibble was sentenced to 111 years for possessing child pornography. (Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested early last year.