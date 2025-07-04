Florida 'highly intoxicated' man arrested after allegedly throwing concrete, pipe, machete at victim

The Brief A "highly intoxicated" Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly threw a piece of concrete, a metal pipe and a machete at another man. Officials say the man was later located at his home with injuries to his legs and was determined to be "highly intoxicated." Edwin Watts, 71, is facing charges including burglary with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony criminal mischief.



A "highly intoxicated" Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly threw a piece of concrete, a metal pipe and a machete at another man.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to a physical disturbance on Monday at a home in Dunnellon.

Once they arrived, officials made contact with the man who reported the incident and his wife.

The couple said they saw a man, 71-year-old Edwin Watts, seated on his Red UTV at the entrance to their property, and Watts made an inappropriate hand gesture. The man said he believed Watts was joking around since he did not know him.

The man said he rolled down the window of his car to talk to Watts, but Watts became irate and struck him through the open window. When the couple tried to close the window, they said Watts then began repeatedly punching the window in an attempt to break it. The man said he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Watts.

As the couple began driving away, officials said Watts grabbed a large piece of concrete and threw it at the rear of the car. Once inside the property, the man said Watts then threw a metal pipe at him, followed by a machete.

Investigators said they made contact with Watts at his home and immediately observed a strong odor of alcohol. They also said his legs were bleeding, and he was "noticeably agitated" and "acting aggressive."

Watts was arrested and is facing charges including burglary with battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony criminal mischief.

Officials say Watts has no prior battery convictions.