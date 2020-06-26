Florida man wins $1M from $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at gas station

article

A Volusia County man became a millionaire this week after winning the top prize of $1,000,000 in the 50X Scratch-Off game.

Steven Lai, 59, of Orange City, picked up the ticket from the Orange City Shell on South Volusia Ave. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Lai decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $805,000.

Just last week a Miami Gardens man won $15,000,000 from a scratch-off game.