Florida man wins $1 million from scratch-off he left sitting on fireplace for weeks

A Jacksonville man left a scratch-off ticket laying around his house for weeks -- and never realized it was worth $1 million!

James Kinder, 38, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Kinder says he had left the winning ticket sitting on his fireplace, unscratched, for weeks before he remembered it was there.

"I came across the un-scratched ticket while cleaning the house; when I scratched it, I realized it was actually a $1 million winner! I wish I would have found it sooner!"

Kinder purchased his winning ticket from Circle K at 3051 Monument Road in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

