Florida man who exposed himself inside multiple Clermont stores says he was drugged: Deputies

A Groveland man is facing several charges after he reportedly exposed his genitals inside a Target, pizza restaurant, and massage parlor in Clermont, deputies said.

Joshua Brown, 32, was arrested for exposure of sexual organs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance following the Nov. 30 incident.

Around 7:14 p.m., officers arrived at a Target in Clermont to find a man, later identified as Brown, who exposed his sexual organs inside of several businesses.

About two hours earlier, an officer responded to a massage parlor where a woman said she greeted a man inside the business who turned around and exposed his genitals.

The woman said she reviewed surveillance video that showed Brown touching his genitals in the lobby at one point, an arrest affidavit shows.

Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office

While at the massage parlor, the officer said another call came in about a man who exposed himself to another woman inside the Target located at 2660 East Highway 50.

While canvassing the area for Brown, officers spotted his truck in the McDonald's parking lot. Moments later, Brown was spotted near the Little Ceasers across the street.

Officers detained Brown and found Oxycodone and Clonazepam pills on him, arrest records show. Officers also discovered that Brown was on probation for a prior conviction of exposing his sexual organs back in December 2017.

He began complaining of chest pain before being taken to a hospital. When he was released, he told officers he thought he was drugged and had no idea he exposed himself that day.