Florida man used cardboard box to hide his face while breaking into Port Orange businesses: Deputies

A Port Orange man is behind bars after allegedly taking a piece of cardboard from a garbage can and using it to conceal his identity while he broke into multiple businesses, deputies said.

On January 2, deputies were dispatched to a panic alarm that went off in a business in Port Orange. The owner saw that three cameras were ripped off the wall and taken by a burglar along with a JBL speaker, arrest records show.

Shortly after, a bag containing the stolen items was found in a dumpster outside the back of the business. Detectives also learned that all the internet cables to the entire plaza cu, just hours before the burglary.

When detectives reviewed video footage, they saw a white man on a bicycle pull up next to that same dumpster, attempting to cover his face from the cameras with a box. That same box was found in the front of the burglarized business.

More footage shows the suspect crawling on his hands and knees into the business before rummaging through items behind the front lobby desk while still on his knees.

Two additional burglaries also happened about a month later on February 6 and March 25. The February 6 burglary happened at a Stop N' Go where another Spectrum cable was cut around 2 a.m.

On March 25, the Spruce Creek Laundromat was burglarized after the suspect attempted to steal the coin machine.

After reviewing several batches of video surveillance, detectives determined that Alan Gaudreau was the prime suspect because he matched the description of the person at the site of the burglaries.

When a warrant was served for Gaudreau's arrest, he confessed to taking a box out of the dumpster and using it to conceal himself and break into the Port Orange business. He also admitted to burglarizing two laundromats and the Stop N' Go convenience store, arrest records show.

Gaudreau was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief, and petit theft.