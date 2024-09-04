Florida man tries to pass off DUI by swapping seats with passenger after crash: affidavit

article

A Florida man was taken to jail last week for driving under the influence in Volusia County, officials said.

Lance Green, 59, of Port Orange, was arrested on charges of DUI and resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest affidavit.

On August 30, around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Williamson Boulevard and Taylor Road.

According to the report, both vehicles were traveling westbound on SR-421 when a Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Ford truck. A passenger in the Ford was injured but declined medical attention, the report read.

Green, who was driving the Ram, swapped seats with a female passenger, Susan Green, "in an effort to portray Susan as the driver and not Lance," the report stated.

Officers ordered Lance, who showed signs of impairment, to exit the vehicle multiple times, but he refused.

He ultimately complied but refused certain DUI tests due to back and hip problems and also declined a breath test.

He was booked into jail with a $2,000 bond.