Florida man tied to cheerleading club arrested for possession of child sex abuse: FDLE

A man with ties to a cheerleading club was arrested in Virginia after he was found in possession of child sexual abuse materials, and now multiple agencies are seeking the public's help for information about him.

Jason Fragale, 38, of Kissimmee, was taken into custody on the aforementioned charge in January by Virginia State Police.

Authorities believe Fragale contacted juveniles through messaging apps, and he may have victims in Florida. Fragale has a residence in Kissimmee and has ties to The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release. Additional details regarding his connection to the cheer club were not immediately released.

The cheer company is registered in Florida and Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Agent Georgie Torres at (407) 245-0888 or by emailing georgietorres@fdle.state.fl.us.

Potential Virginia victims should contact Special Agent Michael Bullock at Michael.bullock@vsp.virginia.gov or (571) 581-4420.