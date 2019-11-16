Florida man suspected in DUI crash that killed grandfather, 2 kids bonds out of jail, report states

article

A Marion County man charged in the deaths of a 71-year-old grandfather and his two young granddaughters while driving intoxicated has bonded out of jail, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

According to jail records, Stephen Lynn, 48, posted $100,000 bond on Thursday.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, on Nov. 7, Lynn, of Ocala, failed to stop at a red light while driving down County Road 484 at County Road 467. Deputies say Lynn hit a car driven by 71-year-old Emilio Nunez. Nunez and his granddaughters, 9-year-old Nevaeh and 7-year-old Katalaya, were killed.

Lynn has a suspended license. He’d previously been charged with driving with a suspended license at least three other times. He faces three counts of DUI manslaughter and other charges.

Nicole Busler, the girls' mother, told Ocala.com “I am never going to be the same."

A funeral for Nevaeh and Katalaya was held Saturday.