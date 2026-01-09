Executive Director of senior living facility in DeBary accused of stealing, pawning jewelry from residents

The Brief An executive director of senior faculty is accused of stealing jewelry from residents. Shaun Burstein, 45, is accused of stealing an engagement ring from a resident's room. The engagement ring is valued at $2,500, deputies said.



An executive director of a senior living faculty in DeBary is accused of stealing jewelry from multiple residents and selling the items at local pawn shops.

Shaun Burstein, 45, is accused of stealing jewelry pieces out of the room of residents at a senior living center. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Shaun Burstein, 45, is facing three charges, including grand theft between $750 and $5,000, theft from an elderly person and detailing in stolen property. The sheriff's office reported on Jan. 9 that Burstein turned himself in.

The investigation began when an 88-year-old resident's – who was living at the senior facility where Burstein worked as the executive director – engagement ring, valued at $2,500, was reported missing.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office said that on Dec. 19, around 1 p.m, the resident's son received a Ring notification of someone walking by the jewelry box – which contained several pieces of jewelry. The son told detectives his mom was usually in the common area at this time.

Investigators confirmed Burstein – who they said had no reason to be in the woman's bedroom – was seen walking by the box. The sheriff's office said Burstein was seen on surveillance video in the woman's room opening a jewelry box and leaving shortly after. A second incident, on Dec. 27, captured on camera, showed Burstein walking into the woman's room again and attempting to open a jewelry box before noticing the camera and leaving.

According to pawn records, the sheriff's office said Burstein sold multiple pieces of jewelry – around 93 pieces – between Sept. 23 and Dec. 30. Detectives found the stolen engagement ring, which sold to an Orlando pawn shop on Dec. 20. The pawn slip showed Burstein sold six pieces of jewelry, including the engagement ring, for a total of $1,000. Burstein's name was on the pawn ticket, the sheriff's office said.

Pawn documentation and a thumbprint on the transaction matched Burstein, the sheriff's office said.

Burstein told detectives he had recently pawned things left to him by his late mother and later admitted to taking pieces of jewelry from residents.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined the total worth of items Burstein allegedly stole. At this time, one victim has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or who thinks they may be a victim in connection with these thefts is asked to contact Detective Patel at ANPatel@volusiasheriff.gov.