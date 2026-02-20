Melbourne explores solutions to persistent noise near water plant after FOX 35 investigation

The Brief Residents living near a City of Melbourne water plant say they’re living in a "debilitating" wall of sound. Neighbors and their legal representation say their pleas for help went ignored for more than 100 days—until FOX 35 began asking questions. Now, the city is promising a new study and potential barriers.



Residents living near a municipal water pump station in Melbourne say a high-pitched hum from the facility has become a constant and debilitating presence in their neighborhood.

Neighbors say the noise began last year after the city upgraded equipment at the site, which has operated since before 1966.

The backstory:

The conflict centers on a city water pump station neighbors say became an unbearable nuisance following recent upgrades. While the city has operated a facility at the site since before 1966, residents say the noise only became an issue last year.

"Previously, there was really no issue with sound and volume," said Peter Wasilousky. "Those pumps were housed in a building."

The new, exposed system creates a high-pitched drone neighbors say persists 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The sound is so piercing for one resident, he cannot step into his own backyard without wearing industrial ear protection.

"They just don't seem to do anything. They just don't seem to care about my health, our health," said Alan Block.

In October, attorney Geoffrey Golub sent a formal letter to the City of Melbourne on behalf of the affected residents. He received no response for over four months.

"Melbourne never got back to us," Golub said.

FOX 35 investigates

The silence from City Hall ended abruptly on Feb. 19—the same morning FOX 35 News emailed city officials inquiring about the noise complaints and what was happening at the facility.

That afternoon, Golub finally received a written response.

"Now that you’re out there, at least they’re answering," Golub told FOX 35. "I think if you had never gone out there, I would never have heard from them."

The city maintains that previous sound engineering tests showed the plant is not violating any local noise ordinances.

"I do take issue with the city trying to talk about these decibel levels. We’re not talking about something being criminal or that they’re beyond an ordinance. We’re talking about something you hear 24/7," said the attorney.

However, officials have now acknowledged the community’s frustration and are proposing several mitigation efforts.

Plans are currently underway to plant more trees around the perimeter of the facility to act as a natural sound buffer. Additionally, the city has committed to conducting a new, comprehensive sound study to determine if further action is required.

What's next:

The city expects the new sound study to take approximately four months to complete.

Residents are pushing for more than just "foliage" as a solution. Many believe the only way to truly resolve the issue is to build a structural sound barrier or a permanent wall around the pumps to contain the noise, similar to how the old pumps were housed.

As the city moves forward with its study, the residents of this Melbourne neighborhood plan to attend an upcoming city council meeting.