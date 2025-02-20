Expand / Collapse search

Florida man severely injured after door falls on him at Seminole Masonry, officials say

Published  February 20, 2025 9:32am EST
Seminole County
    • A Florida man has been severely injured after a door fell on him Thursday morning at the Seminole Masonry.
    • Officials said the 34-year-old man has been transported to the hospital.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been severely injured after a door fell on him at the Seminole Masonry.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at 3850 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford.

Officials reported that the 34-year-old man has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Fire Department.

