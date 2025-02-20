Florida man severely injured after door falls on him at Seminole Masonry, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been severely injured after a door fell on him at the Seminole Masonry.
The Seminole County Fire Department said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at 3850 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford.
Officials reported that the 34-year-old man has been transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Fire Department.