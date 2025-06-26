Florida man sentenced to life in murder-for-insurance plot against stepfather
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has found Perry Stanley guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 2019 killing of his co-conspirator’s stepfather.
What we know:
Prosecutors say Stanley and Myesha Williams plotted the shooting to collect insurance money. Stanley was sentenced to mandatory life in prison immediately following the verdict.
Perry Stanley
What we don't know:
The full financial details of the attempted payout, including whether any money was actually disbursed, have not been made public.
The backstory:
On January 31, 2019, the victim was shot four times in the back in a field off West Euclid Avenue in DeLand and died at the scene.
The killing followed a suspicious insurance policy change: just 16 days earlier, the victim’s accidental death coverage was raised from $25,000 to $750,000. Investigators say Stanley impersonated the victim to authorize the change, and Williams reported his death just four days after the shooting.
Local perspective:
The case, which took nearly a year and a half to investigate, highlights the role of insurance fraud in violent crime and the patience required in long-term homicide investigations.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Office Of The State Attorney RJ Larizza, 7th Judicial Circuit.