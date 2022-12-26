Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers

A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4.

Troopers said the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and ran off the road. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.