Florida man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend for not answering his calls, officials say

A man was sentenced to life in prison in Brevard County after the 2022 shooting death of his former girlfriend outside her home.

Carlos Jones, 24, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing his former girlfriend Sha'Dayla Johnson on December 20, 2022.

Johnson was found unresponsive with several gunshot wounds in the carport of her home at 2827 Colbert Circle. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Witnesses told police that they saw Jones – her former live-in boyfriend – at the residence when the shooting happened.

When questioned by investigators, Jones admitted to his involvement in shooting Johnson after a dispute over her not responding to his phone calls or text messages, a press release states.

Jones was convicted on September 13 for second-degree murder.