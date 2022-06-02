Florida man finds kidney donor for wife after writing message on window of truck

article

Last year, a Volusia County man wrote a message on the back of his truck to try and save his wife who desperately needed a kidney donor.

The message worked.

Kirk Plante's wife, Stacie, successfully received a transplant in May.

FOX 35 spoke with Plante in November after he posted a plea on his truck that read, "In desperate need of a kidney transplant." Stacie has type-2 diabetes and said she was on dialysis ten hours a day. She was on a transplant list, but had no idea when one would become available.

After months of waiting for a match, Kirk's story made headlines and caught the attention of a donor who stepped forward to save Stacie's life.

Kirk recently wrote a new message on his truck that read: "Thank you to the hero who donated a kidney to save wife's life."

The couple is now out of work while Stacie recovers from the surgery. Their eight children are raising funds through a GoFundMe page to help pay for living expenses.