Florida man facing prejudice charge after throwing beer bottle, threatening Muslim man, police say

A 72-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail after he allegedly threw a beer bottle at a Muslim man and made comments about his religion, and authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

According to the arrest report, a group of people was outside a hookah lounge in Orlando on Wednesday and one of the men was apparently in traditional Muslim clothing.

Victor Dubauskas, of Orlando, stopped to question the group of people about "where they were from and their religion," the report said. He then singled out the man in the group who was wearing traditional clothing.

"I have issue with the Muslims sitting outside," Dubauskas said, according to the report. He then walked to his car and threw a beer bottle in the direction of the man, before telling the group of people that he was "going to return and kill all of them," the report states.

Dubauskas was booked into jail under suspicion of battery with evidence of prejudice and assault. He did tell police that he suffers from a mental disorder and was taking medication.

