Florida man denied bond after Marion County toddler’s death

The Brief A Florida man, Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, was denied bond after being accused in the death of 3-year-old Paisley Brown. Deputies said Coombs admitted to binding and striking the toddler, causing fatal injuries, and delayed calling 911 for 40 minutes. Four other children were in the home at the time, and authorities reported possible prior abuse and ligature marks on Paisley.



Editor's note: This story details alleged child abuse, and the allegations are graphic and disturbing – and may be difficult for some people to read. Viewer discretion advised.

A Florida man accused in the death of a toddler was denied bond, authorities said. Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, 32, was taken into custody on Feb. 19 following the death of 3-year-old Paisley Brown, his girlfriend's daughter.

Coombs appeared before Circuit Judge Peter Brigham for a hearing on Wednesday.

According to an arrest report by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, four other children were in the home at the time, and Coombs was supposed to be watching them while the mother got her nails done.

Siblings told police Coombs also placed them in handcuffs and beat them, according to the report.

The backstory:

Coombs is accused of aggravated child abuse against 3-year-old Paisley Brown, who died on Feb. 19.

The Marion County Sheriff's office said Coombs told deputies he was watching children – including Paisley – alone on Thursday. At around 11 a.m., Coombs – who was watching the kids in a home in the 16500 block of NE 44th Avenue in Citra on Feb. 19 – told deputies Paisley was unresponsive, during which he called her mom, not 911.

Jeroen Jarrel Coombs (left) and Paisley Brown.

Deputies said 911 was not called for some 40 minutes. When asked why it took so long to call 911, Coombs reportedly told deputies that he was scared.

Deputies respond to the home

Marion County deputies responded to the Citra home around noon, Feb. 19, finding Paisley unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries, the sheriff's office reported. Paisley had bruising on her chest, on her female private areas and possible ligature marks were on her ankles and wrists.

Deputies said other children in the home ranged from one to nine years old.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Deputies were told that Coombs hurt Paisley, saying Coombs was attempting to leave.

A jchild witness told deputies that Coombs hit Paisley and told deputies of prior physical abuse to Paisley from Coombs.

Watch: Full press conference

Deputies: Coombs admitted to the abuse

During an investigation, Coombs initially claimed Paisley was groggy when she woke up. However, deputies noticed that Paisley had bruising and ligature marks on her body, the sheriff's office said. When deputies asked Coombs about the marks, he admitted to causing the injuries that led to her death, deputies said.

Coombs reportedly told deputies that he bound Paisley's hands with a robe tie and her legs with tape to keep her from grabbing for her diaper in the night.

He also admitted to dropping her on the floor while she was bound, saying she gasped for air. He also said he hit her multiple times before realizing he "took it too far," deputies said. Coombs said he didn't call 911 because he was scared, the sheriff's office said.

Coombs later wrote a letter apologizing for Paisley's death.

What they're saying:

"It's tragic, and it's shocking," Lt. Paul Bloom of the sheriff's office said. "That's not something that I don't think anybody, as a first responder, wants to see, is prepared to see. We try to train and prepare ourselves for this type of thing, but it's shocking to us just as much as it is to the public."

911 called 40 minutes after the girl was unresponsive

What we don't know:

The arrest affidavit described Coombs as Paisley's caretaker.

It's not known if the mother will face any charges or if she knew about the ongoing abuse.

The mother told investigators she left the house around 9:15 a.m. to go to the post office, the Department of Motor Vehicles and to get her nails done. She spoke to Long around 10:30 a.m. – heard her daughter say, ‘I love you,' – and was told around 11 a.m., from Long, that Paisley was unresponsive.

911 was called around 11:40 a.m. – 40 minutes after the mother learned her daughter was unresponsive.

Bloom didn't say who or where the remaining children were living. He said the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.