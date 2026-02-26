Seeing smoke? Brush fire burning in Melbourne

The Brief A brush fire has sparked in Melbourne, near Holy Trinity Drive and Wickham Road, officials say. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Size: Unknown Containment: Unknown



A brush fire has reportedly sparked in Brevard County, according to the Florida Forest Service's wildfire map.

The fire appears to be burning near Wickham Road and Holy Trinity Drive in Melbourne, though details on the cause, size, or containment were not immediately available.

Photos and videos shared with FOX 35 showed large plumes of smoke rising above the treeline in the area.

FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. FOX 35 has reached out to Brevard County Fire Rescue for more information.