Daytona Beach boy, 8, in custody after pointing gun at person, police say

Published  February 26, 2026 12:35pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
    • An eight-year-old was taken into custody after officers said he intentionally pointed a gun at another person.
    • Officers with Daytona Beach Police responded to the boy's home where they provided a confession, the report said. 
    • The boy was taken into custody for aggravated assault. 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An eight-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after reportedly pointing a gun at another person. 

What we know:

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to a home around 6:30 p.m., Feb. 20 based on reports of an 8-year-old handling a gun, an arrest affidavit said.

Seeing the door to the home was slightly cracked open, the officer yelled, "police department," multiple times, the affidavit said.

Officers spoke with the boy while his mother was on the scene, and he provided a confession – which was redacted from the report. 

Police said the boy committed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally pointing a semi-automatic handgun at another person – whose age has not been released – causing them to fear for their life. 

The boy was taken into custody for aggravated assault. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from an arrest affidavit in Volusia County. 

