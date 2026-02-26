Daytona Beach boy, 8, in custody after pointing gun at person, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An eight-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after reportedly pointing a gun at another person.
What we know:
Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to a home around 6:30 p.m., Feb. 20 based on reports of an 8-year-old handling a gun, an arrest affidavit said.
Seeing the door to the home was slightly cracked open, the officer yelled, "police department," multiple times, the affidavit said.
Officers spoke with the boy while his mother was on the scene, and he provided a confession – which was redacted from the report.
Police said the boy committed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally pointing a semi-automatic handgun at another person – whose age has not been released – causing them to fear for their life.
The boy was taken into custody for aggravated assault.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from an arrest affidavit in Volusia County.